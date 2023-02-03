HDFC Q3 Results Review - Net Interest Income Accretion Catching Up With Loan Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
NII was 4.1% lower to our estimate at Rs 46.4 billion, due to lesser assets under management growth and margins.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Our core profitability estimates for FY24/25E largely remain unchanged, while net interest margin and merger related approvals remain key monitorables.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 earnings were mixed, while core profit after tax missed our estimate slightly (3%) due to lower net interest income and assignment income, asset quality was better.
Gross non-performing loan/stage-II reduced by 10/21 basis points QoQ to 1.8%/2.8%. Assets under management growth was a miss at 12% YoY (our estimate 14%).
HDFC's strong momentum in individual continues (up 17% YoY), although non-individual de-grew 4.0% YoY as few loans were not renewed since they would have been disallowed (post-merger) under Reserve Bank of India guidelines.
With asset repricing catching up with liabilities and increase in lending rates, NIM could further improve by up 10 bps to 3.49% in Q4 FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
