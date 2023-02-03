HDFC Q3 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Loan Growth Marginally Below Expectation: Motilal Oswal

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. reported a Q3 FY23 profit after tax of Rs 36.9 billion (up 13% YoY), led by margin expansion and lower credit costs. Core pre-provision operating profit grew 11% YoY to Rs 45.4 billion.

Margin expanded sequentially with 9QFY23 net interest margin at 3.5% (versus 3.4% in H1 FY23). Credit costs declined ~7 basis points QoQ to ~25 bps, aided by minor improvement in asset quality.

Disbursements in the Individual segment were slightly above Rs 400 billion in Q3 FY23. Individual/total assets under management rose 19%/13% YoY, respectively, with Individual loans comprising ~83% of AUM.

HDFC continues to have a strong ‘right to win’ in its standalone mortgage business.