HDFC - Positive Outlook On The Back Of Stable Market Share In A Growing Housing Finance Sector: Nirmal Bang
The management indicated that the overall business environment continues to remain healthy, driven by retail, wholesale segments.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted the management of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd., as a part of our week long investors’ conference. The management indicated that the overall business environment continues to remain healthy, driven by both retail as well as wholesale segments.
Within the non-retail segment (excluding the run-down portfolio), growth remains healthy.
On the margin front, the management stated that the same has largely bottomed out as the lead-lag effect of the rate hikes is over and expects margins to normalise going forward.
HDFC has some exposure to a large conglomerate, largely towards their residential projects and does not expect any asset quality issues from the same.
We continue to remain positive on HDFC on the back of its stable market share in a growing housing finance sector and its ability to deliver 2% plus return on assets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Bank Management Meet Update - Positive Growth Outlook, Earnings Trajectory: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.