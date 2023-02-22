HDFC - Positive Outlook On The Back Of Stable Market Share In A Growing Housing Finance Sector: Nirmal Bang

We recently hosted the management of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd., as a part of our week long investors’ conference. The management indicated that the overall business environment continues to remain healthy, driven by both retail as well as wholesale segments.

Within the non-retail segment (excluding the run-down portfolio), growth remains healthy.

On the margin front, the management stated that the same has largely bottomed out as the lead-lag effect of the rate hikes is over and expects margins to normalise going forward.

HDFC has some exposure to a large conglomerate, largely towards their residential projects and does not expect any asset quality issues from the same.

We continue to remain positive on HDFC on the back of its stable market share in a growing housing finance sector and its ability to deliver 2% plus return on assets.