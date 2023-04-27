HDFC Life Q4 Results Review - Growth Outlook Remains Healthy; VNB Margin Improves: Motilal Oswal
Persistency ratios inch up.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. posted a healthy Q4 FY23 performance with a strong beat in both annual premium equivalent and value of new business.
Premium growth was healthy driven by both renewal premium (up 26% YoY) and new business premium (up 47% YoY).
APE rose 69% YoY to Rs 51.6 billion (26% beat) in Q4 FY23 propelled by non-par, par and Group businesses. Demand for unit linked insurance plan was soft due to volatile capital markets while trend in protection improved QoQ.
VNB too rose 69% YoY (26% beat) with margin expanding 240 bps QoQ to 29.3%. Embedded Value grew 5% QoQ to Rs 395 billion during the quarter.
We estimate HDFC Life to deliver ~20% VNB compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 and margin would improve to ~29% by FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.