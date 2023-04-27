HDFC Life Q4 Results Review - Growth Outlook Remains Healthy; VNB Margin Improves: Motilal Oswal

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. posted a healthy Q4 FY23 performance with a strong beat in both annual premium equivalent and value of new business.

Premium growth was healthy driven by both renewal premium (up 26% YoY) and new business premium (up 47% YoY).

APE rose 69% YoY to Rs 51.6 billion (26% beat) in Q4 FY23 propelled by non-par, par and Group businesses. Demand for unit linked insurance plan was soft due to volatile capital markets while trend in protection improved QoQ.

VNB too rose 69% YoY (26% beat) with margin expanding 240 bps QoQ to 29.3%. Embedded Value grew 5% QoQ to Rs 395 billion during the quarter.

We estimate HDFC Life to deliver ~20% VNB compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 and margin would improve to ~29% by FY25.