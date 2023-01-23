HDFC Life Q3 Results Review - VNB Grows Aided By Margin Neutrality; Premium Growth To Perk Up: Motilal Oswal
HDFC Life reported a stable Q3 performance with inline APE/VNB and healthy premium growth led by renewal premium.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a stable Q3 FY23 performance with in-line annual premium equivalent/value of new business and healthy premium growth led by renewal premium (up 30% YoY), while new business premium grew moderately at 10% YoY.
APE rose 26% YoY to Rs 32.6 billion (inline) in Q3 FY23, fueled by annuity, non-linked savings and credit life. Demand for unit linked insurance plan was soft due to volatile capital markets while trend in retail protection improved QoQ.
VNB too increased 26% YoY (inline) with margin expanding 100 bps QoQ to 26.8%. Embedded value grew 5% QoQ to Rs 377 billion.
We estimate HDFC Life to deliver ~27% VNB compound annual growth rate over FY22-25 and margin to improve to ~31% by FY25.
