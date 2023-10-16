HDFC Life Q2 Review - Business Reorientation Towards Higher Volume Growth Is A Positive: ICICI Securities

We like HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. from a volume execution perspective, considering stable margins and market share. There is a tailwind of higher growth in bancassurance (600 basis points increase in parent bank channel QoQ), while business reorientation of agency/partnership channels towards beyond-tier-I locations is a strategic priority (underlined by the Exide Life acquisition, addition of 37,000 agents in H1, tie-ups with Bandhan Bank Ltd./Small finance banks).

As such, despite the 50% reduction in mix of large-ticket-size business in H1 FY24 versus FY23, 9% YoY annual premium equivalent growth with 26.3% value of new business margin in H1 FY24 along with flat average-ticket-size are testament to good performance.

H2 can surprise positively, in our view, considering unchanged volume/margin guidance for FY24 further helped by possible improvement in non-bank channel and the high-ticket-size segment.

Maintain 'Buy'. Risks include overall weakness in volume growth.