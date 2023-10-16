BQPrimeResearch ReportsHDFC Life Q2 Results Review - Net Profit Beat; Value Of New Business Tad Lower Than Estimates: Motilal Oswal
ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Life Q2 Results Review - Net Profit Beat; Value Of New Business Tad Lower Than Estimates: Motilal Oswal

Growth outlook remains steady.

16 Oct 2023, 7:55 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Filling an application form. (Source: pexels /Andrea Piacquadio)</p></div>
Filling an application form. (Source: pexels /Andrea Piacquadio)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Motilal Oswal Report

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a decent performance in Q2 FY24, with annual premium equivalent in line with our estimates at Rs 30.5 billion (up 7% YoY). The company reported a 3.4% miss on value of new business and a 40 basis points miss on VNB margins.

Annual premium equivalent rose 7% YoY to Rs 30.5 billion, driven by unit linked insurance plan, term and annuity products while non-participating declined 30% YoY.

VNB increased by 4% YoY (3.4% miss), with margin declining 80 bp YoY to 26.2%. Enterprise value grew 3% QoQ to Rs 429 billion.

In H1 FY24, APE/VNB/profit after tax grew 9%/10%/15% to Rs 54 billion/Rs 14.1 billion/Rs 7.9 billion.

Q2 net profit at Rs 3.8 billion was in line with estimates (up 15.5% YoY).  We estimate HDFC Life to deliver an ~18% VNB CAGR over FY23-25 and margin to improve to ~28.5% by FY25.

Retain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 700 (premised on 2.7 times March-25E enterprise value).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal - HDFC Life Q2FY24 Results Review.pdf
ALSO READ

HDFC Life Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Net Premium Up 13%

Opinion
HDFC Life Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Net Premium Up 13%
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT