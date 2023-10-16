HDFC Life Q2 Results Review - Net Profit Beat; Value Of New Business Tad Lower Than Estimates: Motilal Oswal

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a decent performance in Q2 FY24, with annual premium equivalent in line with our estimates at Rs 30.5 billion (up 7% YoY). The company reported a 3.4% miss on value of new business and a 40 basis points miss on VNB margins.

Annual premium equivalent rose 7% YoY to Rs 30.5 billion, driven by unit linked insurance plan, term and annuity products while non-participating declined 30% YoY.

VNB increased by 4% YoY (3.4% miss), with margin declining 80 bp YoY to 26.2%. Enterprise value grew 3% QoQ to Rs 429 billion.

In H1 FY24, APE/VNB/profit after tax grew 9%/10%/15% to Rs 54 billion/Rs 14.1 billion/Rs 7.9 billion.

Q2 net profit at Rs 3.8 billion was in line with estimates (up 15.5% YoY).  We estimate HDFC Life to deliver an ~18% VNB CAGR over FY23-25 and margin to improve to ~28.5% by FY25.

Retain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 700 (premised on 2.7 times March-25E enterprise value).