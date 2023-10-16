HDFC Life Q2 Results Review - Market Share In HDFC Bank Surprises Positively: Yes Securities

The counter share in HDFC Bank Ltd. has moved up to 62% for H1 FY24. This is far healthier than the 56.5% recorded in Q1 FY24. In September, the counter share has reached 70%. Overall insurance business sourced by HDFC Bank, however, depends on how it chooses to sell various competing products.

Banca channel has grown by 23% YoY. Total annual premium equivalent for H1 FY24 has grown by 9% YoY. Management maintains the mid-teens new business (annual premium equivalent) growth guidance for FY24, if the impact of pre-buying is excluded from the base.

Management stated that margin guidance would be achieved despite share of unit linked insurance plan remaining 25-30%. Following FY24, margin would resume its upward trajectory.

For the quarter, VNB margin for Q2 was 26.3%, up 10 bps QoQ. There was the negative impact of fixed cost absorption, which was offset by the positive impact of product mix change.

We maintain a less-than-bullish ‘Add’ rating on HDF Life Insurance Company Ltd. with an unchanged price target of Rs 725: We value HDFC Life at 3.1 times FY25 price/embedded value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on embedded value profile of 18.9%/19.3%/19.7%