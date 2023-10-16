HDFC Life Q2 Results Review - Market Share In HDFC Bank Surprises Positively: Yes Securities
But doesn’t really move the overall needle.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
The counter share in HDFC Bank Ltd. has moved up to 62% for H1 FY24. This is far healthier than the 56.5% recorded in Q1 FY24. In September, the counter share has reached 70%. Overall insurance business sourced by HDFC Bank, however, depends on how it chooses to sell various competing products.
Banca channel has grown by 23% YoY. Total annual premium equivalent for H1 FY24 has grown by 9% YoY. Management maintains the mid-teens new business (annual premium equivalent) growth guidance for FY24, if the impact of pre-buying is excluded from the base.
Management stated that margin guidance would be achieved despite share of unit linked insurance plan remaining 25-30%. Following FY24, margin would resume its upward trajectory.
For the quarter, VNB margin for Q2 was 26.3%, up 10 bps QoQ. There was the negative impact of fixed cost absorption, which was offset by the positive impact of product mix change.
We maintain a less-than-bullish ‘Add’ rating on HDF Life Insurance Company Ltd. with an unchanged price target of Rs 725: We value HDFC Life at 3.1 times FY25 price/embedded value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on embedded value profile of 18.9%/19.3%/19.7%
Result Highlights
VNB Margin: Calculated post-merger VNB margin grew by 10 bps QoQ (comparable) but de-grew -71 bps YoY (comparable) to 26.3%.
VNB: The post-merger VNB growth was 31.3% QoQ (comparable), largely aided by growth in APE.
APE: The post-merger APE was Rs 30,450 million up by 30.8%QoQ (comparable) and 6.8% YoY (comparable).
Expense control: Post-merger expense ratio decreased -10 bps QoQ to 19.8% as opex ratio decreased -237 bps QoQ but comm. ratio increased by 228bps QoQ.
Persistency: Post-merger, 37th month ratio rose 170 bps QoQ to 71.5% and 61st month ratio fell -130 bps QoQ to 51.4% (comparable)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HDFC Life Q2 Review - Business Reorientation Towards Higher Volume Growth Is A Positive: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.