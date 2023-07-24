HDFC Life Q1 Results Review - APE Growth Inline; Value Of New Business Margin Misses Estimates: Motilal Oswal

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a mixed performance in Q1 FY24. It posted a 6% miss on value of new business and 160 basis points miss on VNB margins.

Annual premium equivalent rose 13% YoY to Rs 23.3 billion (inline) driven by unit linked insurance plan, annuity and term products. On a total APE basis, non-par too rose 9% YoY.

VNB increased 18% YoY (6% miss) with margin expanding 110 bp YoY to 26.2%. Embedded value grew 6% QoQ to Rs 418 billion during the quarter.

Profit after tax at Rs 4.2 billion was in line with our estimates and rose 15% YoY in Q1 FY24.

We estimate HDFC Life to deliver ~18% VNB compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 and its margin to improve to ~28.5% by FY25.

Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 700 (premised on 2.7 times March-25E EV).