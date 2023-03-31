HDFC Life - Growth Trajectory To Remain Healthy: Motilal Oswal

We met the management of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., to understand the recent structural changes announced in the budget and the outlook going ahead. Management does not expect a material impact from the government’s move to restrict the benefits of section 10 (10D) up to a premium of Rs 0.5 million owing to the following factors:

high share of new customers in new business premium supported by higher counter share from HDFC Bank Ltd., strong track record of healthy returns in non-par products, and improved contribution of new products beginning from FY24-25.

The share of protection is expected to increase going ahead, and green shoots have been visible in sequential growth in premiums in recent months. As reinsurers get comfortable with the current pricing, growth would accentuate going ahead.

The Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.-HDFC Bank merger will provide a boost to HDFC Life’s premium growth, given that the share of HDFC Bank in retail annual premium equivalent is 47-48%.

Management expects a steady 18-20% growth in VNB going ahead, driven by topline growth and margin expansion.

The embedded value should not be affected materially by rising interest rates, as a large part of the investment book is in the 10 plus year duration where the curve is broadly unchanged.