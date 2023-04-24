HDFC Bank — RBI’s Clarifications Ease Merger Roadblocks: Axis Securities
The clarifications from the RBI put to rest most of the merger-related uncertainties with respect to regulatory compliances.
Axis Securities Report
Key Takeaways:
Relaxation in Priority Sector Lending Compliance – Reserve Bank of India’s relaxation in terms of PSL compliance to HDFC Bank Ltd. with only one-third of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.’s outstanding book to be considered in the first year of the merger, is a key positive.
This implies that at the effective date of merger, even though the ANBC would increase, the bank would have 12 months to comply with the PSL requirements on the added adjusted net bank credit.
Assuming the merger concludes in September 2023 (Q2 FY24, management had indicated completion in Q2 FY24 by July 2023), the PSL requirement on HDFC’s ANBC will be effective from Q2 FY25E.
The balance two-third of HDFC’s book will be considered equally over the next two years. As stated in Q3 FY23 concall, HDFC’s PSL compliant portfolio stood at ~Rs 1.2 lakh crore (~20% of outstanding loans as on Dec-22). This staggered inclusion of loans gives HDFC Bank enough time to rake up PSL, thereby considerably easing the compliance requirement for year one.
Compliance with statutory liquidity ratio, cash reserve ratio and liquidity coverage ratio without any exception – The RBI has not provided any relaxation in terms of compliance to the extant SLR/CRR/LCR requirements. However, both HDFC Bank (with SLR of ~25% plus and LCR of 115% as on March 2023) and HDFC (as on Dec-22) continue to carry excess liquidity on their balance sheets and we believe the merged entity should be able to comfortably meet the regulatory requirements.
Promoter Holding to increase to more than 50% in Insurance Subsidiaries– The regulator has allowed the subsidiaries and associates of HDFC to be considered as investments in HDFC Bank. The RBI has also permitted HDFC Bank or HDFC to increase shareholding to more than 50% in HDFC Life insurance Company Ltd. (HDFC currently holds 48.7% stake) and HDFC Ergo General Insurance (HDFC currently holds 49.98% stake) prior to the effective merger date. The bank will look to increase its stake either by a fresh capital infusion or an open market purchase, the decision for which will be taken in due course.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
