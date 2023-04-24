HDFC Bank — RBI’s Clarifications Ease Merger Roadblocks: Axis Securities

Key Takeaways:

Relaxation in Priority Sector Lending Compliance – Reserve Bank of India’s relaxation in terms of PSL compliance to HDFC Bank Ltd. with only one-third of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.’s outstanding book to be considered in the first year of the merger, is a key positive.

This implies that at the effective date of merger, even though the ANBC would increase, the bank would have 12 months to comply with the PSL requirements on the added adjusted net bank credit.

Assuming the merger concludes in September 2023 (Q2 FY24, management had indicated completion in Q2 FY24 by July 2023), the PSL requirement on HDFC’s ANBC will be effective from Q2 FY25E.

The balance two-third of HDFC’s book will be considered equally over the next two years. As stated in Q3 FY23 concall, HDFC’s PSL compliant portfolio stood at ~Rs 1.2 lakh crore (~20% of outstanding loans as on Dec-22). This staggered inclusion of loans gives HDFC Bank enough time to rake up PSL, thereby considerably easing the compliance requirement for year one.