HDFC Bank Q4 Review - Elevated Opex Hurts PPOP; Aggressive Branch Expansion To Continue: Axis Securities
HDFC Bank’s long-term investment thesis remains intact.
HDFC Bank Ltd.'s advances growth of 17/6% YoY/QoQ was driven by retail (up 19/5% YoY/QoQ) and corporate banking (up 30/9% YoY/QoQ). Retail advances growth was driven by personal loans (up 23/4% YoY/QoQ), gold loans (up 30/8% YoY/QoQ), and home loans (up 23/5% YoY/QoQ).
Net interest income grew by 24/2% YoY/QoQ, and net interest margins (reported) remained stable QoQ at ~4.1% and improved by ~20 bps YoY. Fee income remained strong, driving non-interest income growth.
HDFC Bank reported a Rs 0.4 billion mark to market loss during Q4 FY23. Opex growth was elevated owing to investment in branch network expansion.
The bank added 638 branches and 6,300 plus employees during the quarter, thereby keeping the cost-income ratio high at 42% (multi-year high) and impacting pre-provision operating profit growth (which stood at 14/(2)% YoY/QoQ).
A benign credit cost trend backed by best-in-class asset quality aided earnings growth of 20% YoY, while profit after tax de-grew by 2% QoQ.
