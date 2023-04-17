HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Stable NIMs; Deposit Growth Outpaced Credit Growth: IDBI Capital
Asset quality improved.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
HDFC Bank Ltd.’s deposit growth remains robust at 21% YoY (20% Q3 FY23) as focus on liability franchise continues before merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. However, credit growth further slowdown to 17% YoY vs 19.6% (Q3 FY23) led by corporate book.
Net interest margins remain stable at 4.3% QoQ and guide for 5-10 bps movement possible in any given quarter. Asset quality improved as gross non-performing asset stood at 1.12% vs 1.23% QoQ led by lower slippages.
Restructured assets declined to 0.37% of advances versus 0.5% (QoQ) led by recoveries and write offs. Net interest income grew by 2% QoQ while pre-provision operating profit declined by 2% QoQ due to 8% QoQ rise in opex.
Provisions declined by 4% QoQ resulted into credit cost at 0.67% versus 0.75%. Thus, profit after tax declined by 2% QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.