HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Stable NIMs; Deposit Growth Outpaced Credit Growth: IDBI Capital

HDFC Bank Ltd.’s deposit growth remains robust at 21% YoY (20% Q3 FY23) as focus on liability franchise continues before merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. However, credit growth further slowdown to 17% YoY vs 19.6% (Q3 FY23) led by corporate book.

Net interest margins remain stable at 4.3% QoQ and guide for 5-10 bps movement possible in any given quarter. Asset quality improved as gross non-performing asset stood at 1.12% vs 1.23% QoQ led by lower slippages.

Restructured assets declined to 0.37% of advances versus 0.5% (QoQ) led by recoveries and write offs. Net interest income grew by 2% QoQ while pre-provision operating profit declined by 2% QoQ due to 8% QoQ rise in opex.

Provisions declined by 4% QoQ resulted into credit cost at 0.67% versus 0.75%. Thus, profit after tax declined by 2% QoQ.