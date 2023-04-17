HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Mixed Quarter; Balance Sheet Merger Ready: Prabhudas Lilladher
Target to maintain net interest margin; opex to be elevated; asset quality was better.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. saw a mixed quarter. While core profit after tax at Rs 120.8 billion was inline, core pro-provision operating profit missed our estimate by 4.4% due to weak net interest income which was offset by lower opex and provisions.
Asset yields were below estimate likely due to loans being booked towards the quarter end. Bank wants to maintain its current net interest margin, as funding cost rise would be offset by fixed rate loans (45% of book).
Retail wholesale mix improved QoQ from 44:56 to 47:53. Retail deposit accretion was healthy (up 7.5% QoQ) and its share is now 83% (80% in March 2022).
HDFC Bank added 1,479 branches in FY23 and this run-rate would continue in FY24E. However, key highlight is bank’s balance sheet which is merger ready as suggested by high cash and other assets which in the short term could drag NIM, in our view.
