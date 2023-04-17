HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Investing Into Branches For Making Bank Future-Ready: ICICI Securities

HDFC Bank Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 profit after tax at Rs 120.5 billion, up 19.8% YoY but down 1.7% QoQ, was broadly in line with our estimate. Net interest income growth for the four quarters of FY23 averaged 20.4% versus 11.0% for FY22.

On the contrary, opex growth for the four quarters of FY23 averaged 27.2% versus 14.7% for FY22. Hence, it can be inferred that the bank utilised gains from higher NII to make investments for the future, which led to elevated opex.

Profitability thereby was stable with FY23 return on equity at 17.4% versus FY22 RoE at 16.9%. The merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. is likely to come into effect from July 2023, as per the management.

For Q4 FY23, NII was up 23.7% YoY / 1.6% QoQ while core net interest margins on total assets were flat QoQ at 4.1%. Opex continues to be elevated - up 32.6% YoY and 8.0% QoQ. Continued investment in branches and employees led to an elevated opexto-assets ratio of ~2.26% and cost-to-income at 42%.

As a result, operating profit stood at Rs 186.2 billion, up 13.8% YoY and down 2.1% QoQ, but lower than our estimate of more than Rs 195 billion. Lowest credit cost in ~six years at 67 bps largely aided the bank post in-line profit after tax despite lower-than-expected operating profit.

Gross non performing asset fell further to a 23-quarter low at 1.12%.