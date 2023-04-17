HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Inline; Investment In Infrastructure To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct
Focus on strengthening distribution infrastructure to keep opex elevated.
ICICI Direct Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. reported inline numbers. The operational performance was led by strong net interest income and business growth with improvement in asset quality.
NII was up 23.7% YoY (1.6% QoQ) to Rs 23351 crore (inline with our estimate), aided by healthy loan growth of ~17% YoY and steady net interest margins at 4.1% on a sequential basis.
Other income increased 14.3% YoY, 2.7% QoQ, mainly driven by fee and commission income, which was up 18% YoY (9.5% QoQ).
Opex was up 32.6% YoY and 8% QoQ whereas cost/income ratio was steady at ~42% (versus 38.3% in Q4 FY22). Provisions declined both QoQ and YoY at Rs 2685.4 crore, resulting in credit cost of 0.67% versus 0.74% in Q3 FY23. Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 12047 crore, up 19.8% YoY (de-grew 1.7% QoQ).
Loan growth for the quarter remained healthy at 16.9% YoY and 6.2% QoQ to Rs 16 lakh crore though a bit of moderation was witnessed compared to previous quarterly growth trend. Retail loans saw 19.3% YoY (4.6% QoQ) increase while commercial and rural segment saw healthy uptick of ~30% YoY (9% QoQ).
Corporate and wholesale book was up 12.6% YoY (5% QoQ). Deposit accretion was at 20.8% YoY to Rs 18.8 lakh crore. Current account and savings account deposits reported growth of 11.3% YoY. CASA ratio witnessed a marginal uptick QoQ at 44.4% (versus 44% in Q3 FY23).
