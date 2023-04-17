HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Inline; Investment In Infrastructure To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported inline numbers. The operational performance was led by strong net interest income and business growth with improvement in asset quality.

NII was up 23.7% YoY (1.6% QoQ) to Rs 23351 crore (inline with our estimate), aided by healthy loan growth of ~17% YoY and steady net interest margins at 4.1% on a sequential basis.

Other income increased 14.3% YoY, 2.7% QoQ, mainly driven by fee and commission income, which was up 18% YoY (9.5% QoQ).

Opex was up 32.6% YoY and 8% QoQ whereas cost/income ratio was steady at ~42% (versus 38.3% in Q4 FY22). Provisions declined both QoQ and YoY at Rs 2685.4 crore, resulting in credit cost of 0.67% versus 0.74% in Q3 FY23. Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 12047 crore, up 19.8% YoY (de-grew 1.7% QoQ).

Loan growth for the quarter remained healthy at 16.9% YoY and 6.2% QoQ to Rs 16 lakh crore though a bit of moderation was witnessed compared to previous quarterly growth trend. Retail loans saw 19.3% YoY (4.6% QoQ) increase while commercial and rural segment saw healthy uptick of ~30% YoY (9% QoQ).

Corporate and wholesale book was up 12.6% YoY (5% QoQ). Deposit accretion was at 20.8% YoY to Rs 18.8 lakh crore. Current account and savings account deposits reported growth of 11.3% YoY. CASA ratio witnessed a marginal uptick QoQ at 44.4% (versus 44% in Q3 FY23).