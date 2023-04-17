HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Inline Earnings, But Core PPoP Growth Moderates: Motilal Oswal
Asset quality improves further; restructured book declines to 31 bps.
Motilal Oswal Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. reported an in-line quarter. Profit after tax was up 20% YoY, supported by a healthy net interest income growth and lower provisions. Net interest margins stood stable QoQ. Pre provision operating profit and core PPoP growth remained modest at ~14% YoY each.
Strong demand for commercial and rural banking, and agriculture, corporate and retail loans led to a healthy QoQ growth in the loan portfolio. Deposits also showed strong traction.
Asset quality ratios improved as slippages moderated to Rs 49 billion. The restructured book declined to 31 bps of loans (versus 42 bps in Q3 FY23).
Provision coverage ratio improved to ~76%, which coupled with a contingent provision buffer (61 bps of loans) should support asset quality.
We uphold our earnings projection and estimate a ~19% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, with return on asset/return on equity at 2.0%/17.7% in FY25.
A potential pick up in margins and progress on the merger would be the key monitorables.
