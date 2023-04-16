HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Benign Credit Costs Offset High Opex: Dolat Capital
Strong deposits traction pre-merger; partly impacting net interest margin.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. posted a healthy quarter with net interest income growth of 24% YoY/2% QoQ, sequentially stable net interest margin at 4.1%, and robust fee income growth of 10% QoQ.
High opex growth at 33% YoY/8% QoQ and mark to market loss limited pre-provision operating profit growth at 14% YoY. Nonetheless, benign credit costs at ~70 basis points despite Rs 3 billion of contingent provisions aided profit after tax growth of 20% YoY.
Loan growth was robust at 6% QoQ, with no signs of demand slowdown as yet as per management. NIMs expansion has been limited by higher share of fixed-rate book, loan mix, and higher growth in deposits versus advances for the bank. NIMs should remain stable in the interim. Opex to remain high over the next few quarters before operating leverage starts to kick in.
Asset quality continues to hold strong with slippages at 1.2%, sequential moderation in gross non-performing asset ratio, and sequential rise in provision coverage ratio to 76%.
HDFC Bank can deliver ~2% return on asset on a sustained basis in our view, even post the merger. Benign credit costs should continue to aid profitability, even as we factor in slightly higher opex growth for FY24E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.