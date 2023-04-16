HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Benign Credit Costs Offset High Opex: Dolat Capital

HDFC Bank Ltd. posted a healthy quarter with net interest income growth of 24% YoY/2% QoQ, sequentially stable net interest margin at 4.1%, and robust fee income growth of 10% QoQ.

High opex growth at 33% YoY/8% QoQ and mark to market loss limited pre-provision operating profit growth at 14% YoY. Nonetheless, benign credit costs at ~70 basis points despite Rs 3 billion of contingent provisions aided profit after tax growth of 20% YoY.

Loan growth was robust at 6% QoQ, with no signs of demand slowdown as yet as per management. NIMs expansion has been limited by higher share of fixed-rate book, loan mix, and higher growth in deposits versus advances for the bank. NIMs should remain stable in the interim. Opex to remain high over the next few quarters before operating leverage starts to kick in.

Asset quality continues to hold strong with slippages at 1.2%, sequential moderation in gross non-performing asset ratio, and sequential rise in provision coverage ratio to 76%.

HDFC Bank can deliver ~2% return on asset on a sustained basis in our view, even post the merger. Benign credit costs should continue to aid profitability, even as we factor in slightly higher opex growth for FY24E.