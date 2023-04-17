HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review - Balance Sheet Size Has Its Own Challenges: Yes Securities

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s annualized gross slippage ratio for Q4 FY23 was 1.1% (Rs 49 billion), with recoveries and upgrades amounting to Rs 33 billion. Net interest margin at 4.1% was flat QoQ with several moving parts largely canceling each other out, for the quarter.

Advances grew 6.2%/16.9% QoQ/YoY, sequentially driven by commercial and rural banking segment.

Total opex rose 8%/32.6% QoQ/YoY, employee expenses grew 5%/37.8% QoQ/YoY and other expenses grew 9.5%/30.3% QoQ/YoY.

Fees and commissions rose 9.5%/17.7% QoQ/YoY, where retail fee income constitutes 94% of the total fee income.

HDFC Bank's intention to add about 1500 branches per year is not new but its sudden fructification in Q4 is a stark reminder. Regardless of the generic narrative about the advent of digital strategy, there is no substitute to branch footprint when it comes to delivering deposit growth from an elevated base.

High sequential opex growth was driven not only by branch openings but also personnel addition. 638 branches were opened during the quarter, taking the total branch openings for the financial year to 1479 branches. 6600 people were added during the quarter.

HDFC Bank would like to run cost to income ratio at 42%, which may fluctuate on quarterly basis.

On the positive side, the fixed rate book, which is 45% of the loan book, runs for two-three years and hence, its repricing will continue for some time. Secondly, the share of wholesale loan book, which is 53-54%, currently, will come down on structural basis.

On the other hand, cost of deposits would go up mainly due to the share of term deposits rising in total deposits. Rural infrastructure development fund book has also been moving up for the bank.