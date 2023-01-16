HDFC Bank Q3 Results Review - Wholesale Loans De-grow Due To Unattractive Pricing: Yes Securities

Wholesale loans (excluding inter-bank participation certificate) de-grew down 1.1% QoQ since HDFC Bank deliberately gave up about Rs 300-400 billion worth of wholesale loan business due to unattractive pricing.

Management averred that there is no problem with wholesale loan demand, which is coming in from the non-banking financial companies, public sector undertaking, retail and infra segments and weakness in wholesale loan growth for the bank may be transient.

HDFC Bank added 684 branches during the quarter, taking branch count to 7183. Also, 978 branches were activated for gold loans during the quarter, taking branches activated for gold loans to 3938.

On the employee front, 5863 people were added during the quarter. There was a tranche of restricted stock units and employee stock ownership plan cost worth Rs 2.5-3 billion.

Slippages for the quarter were Rs 66 billion or 42 bps of advances (non-annualised). Covid-19 restructured book amounted to Rs 64 billion or 42 bps of advances.