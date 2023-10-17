HDFC Bank Q2 Review - PAT Beat, NIM Disappoints; Building In Only A Gradual Rise In NIM: ICICI Securities
Net interest margin disappoints, but seems to have bottomed out; we estimate only gradual recovery in the near term.
ICICI Securities Report
Despite higher-than-estimated profit after tax at Rs 159.8 billion (4% beat), HDFC Bank Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results were a tad softer, as net interest margin (at 3.4% of total assets) was weaker-than-expected (net interest income miss at ~6%).
While NIMs are likely to have bottomed out in Q2, we are building in only a gradual rise due to heightened competitive intensity and calibrated absorption of liquidity.
We have revised our profit after tax estimate to capture slower NIM recovery.
In our view, merger would still weigh on FY24 financials and normalisation of credit growth and NIM is likely to be pushed down to FY25.
The stock trades at ~2.1 times FY25E adjusted book value adjusted for Rs 197 per share of subs.
We value the stock at ~2.5 times FY25E ABV and thus arrive at our target price of Rs 1,750.
We now rate the stock as 'Add' (versus 'Buy' earlier).
Key risks would be slower-than-estimated loan growth as well as NIM.
