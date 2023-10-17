HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review - Robust Execution; Margins To Recover Gradually: Motilal Oswal

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported a steady first quarter after the merger, with in-line pre-provision operating profit and robust business growth (~5% QoQ). profit after tax grew 33.7% QoQ to Rs 159.8 billion in Q2 FY24. Deposit growth was particularly strong as the bank garnered Rs 1.1 trillion of deposits in Q2 FY24 (85% retail deposits).

Margins compressed sharply to 3.4%, dragged down by excess liquidity and incremental cash reserve ratio impact. However, the bank reported an 8% earnings beat, supported by a lower tax rate.

Net interest income came in slightly lower than our estimate, but it was offset by robust other income (buoyed by treasury gains). As a result, revenue stood in line with our estimate.

Gross non-performing asset ratio improved over pro forma Q1 FY24 estimates, while provision coverage ratio was broadly stable at 74%. Fresh slippages stood at Rs 78 billion or 1.9% of loans.

HDFC Bank has made a good beginning, and given a huge pace of capacity building, we believe that there are levers in place to sustain this momentum in business growth.

Margins are likely to recover gradually, which, along with improved operating leverage, should improve return ratios.

We estimate HDFC Bank to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 18%/20% in loans/deposits and a 21% CAGR in earnings over FY24-26, translating into return on asset/return on equity of 2%/17.4% by FY26E.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.