HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review - NIMs To Remain Soft In Near Term; Valuations Inexpensive: Dolat Capital
Growth trends remain upbeat.
Dolat Capital Report
HDFC Bank Ltd.'s net interest income growth of (7% YoY on merged basis) was in-line and profitability benefitted from better treasury gains, lower credit costs, and one-time tax benefits from harmonization. Reported net interest margin at 3.4% was however lower than expectations.
Management expects NIM normalisation to 3.7-3.8% driven by decline in cost of fund (as e-HDFC’s debt re-prices) and higher retail share.
Asset quality metrics were stable QoQ and growth trends were healthy and broad based, with excluding inter-bank participatory certificates /ex and ex-non-individual book growing by 5.5% QoQ/17% YoY on a merged basis.
NIM normalisation remains a key monitorable. We factor in slightly lower NIM, partly offset by lower credit costs. Rolling over to September-25E, maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs 2000, valuing bank at 2.9 times including value of subsidiaries (trades at 2.2 times).
Risks to our view:
Weaker than anticipated macro-economic trends could adversely impact growth and asset quality, lower than expected NIM and growth could hurt profitability metrics.
