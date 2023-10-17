HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review- NIM Declines As Guided Earlier; Lower Credit Costs Aid Profitability: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. Q2 FY24 results were better than our expectations, with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax coming in at a variation of 0.8%/-1.2%/8.4% versus our estimates.
Based on a like-to-like comparison, the bank’s loan growth (excluding e-HDFC’s wholesale book), stood strong at 17.6% YoY. Deposit growth also was robust at 18.2% YoY. As expected, due to the impact of incremental cash reserve ratio and excess liquidity at the time of merger, NIM declined to 3.6% (interest earning assets) as against the bank’s guidance of 3.7- 3.8% NIM post-merger. Due to decline in provisions by 10% YoY, the PAT growth stood at 51% YoY.
After incorporating better-than-expected Q2 FY24 performance, we have revised our target price from Rs 1,935 earlier (valued at 2.8 times June 2025E adjusted book value plus value of subsidiaries) to Rs 1,994 (2.75 times September 2025E ABV plus value of subsidiaries). We maintain 'Buy' on HDFC Bank.
We are positive on HDFC Bank from a long-term perspective due to its high growth potential on account of good capital position, revenue and cost synergies arising out of HDFC merger (further aiding growth and profitability) and best-in-class asset quality.
However, in the near term, successful merger transition, elevated operating costs (due to continued expansion) and margin trajectory will be the key monitorables.
