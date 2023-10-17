HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Down 70 Basis Points; RoA Maintained At 2%: IDBI Capital
We remain structurally positive on HDFC Bank given its superior credit underwriting, ability to maintain stable RoA post merger.
IDBI Capital Report
HDFC Bank Ltd.’s net interest margin stood at 3.4% (down 70 basis points QoQ) led by higher liquidity (25 bps impact) and incremental-cash reserve ratio requirement.
However, management guided for improvement led by portfolio mix and liquidity utilisation. Deposits grew by 5.3% QoQ (merged basis) led by retail term deposits while gross advances grew by 4.9% QoQ (merged basis) led by CRB book.
HDFC Bank's asset quality remain stable as gros non-performing asset stood at 1.3% versus 1.4% QoQ (merged basis) led by retail. Net interest income grew by 16% QoQ while pre-provision operating profit grew by 21% QoQ due to lower operating expenses.
Provisions increased by 1.5% QoQ resulted into credit cost at 0.5% versus 0.7%. Profit after tax grew by 34% QoQ led by lower tax rate.
We revised estimates slightly downwards and maintain 'Buy' rating with the target price of Rs 1,970 (earlier Rs 2,000) valuing parent business at Rs 1,796 (2.7 times price/adjusted book value FY25) and rest for the subsidiaries.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
