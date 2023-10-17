HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review - Margin Trajectory To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher
Net interest income mainly in-line though net interest margin beat due to better investment yields.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. saw good quarter; net interest margin was 4 basis points higher to our estimate at 3.66% and core pre-provision operating profit was a 2.9% beat owing to better fees.
Loan growth at 5.0% QoQ was broad based led by CRB /agri /retail/corporate. Asset quality was stable with gross non-performing asset at 1.34% (-6 basis points QoQ) and controlled net slippages. While net interest margin was affected (-37 bps QoQ) by surplus liquidity, we believe margins have bottomed out as excess cash has already been drawn down which should normalize NIM in H2 FY24E.
Moreover, as high cost liabilities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. are replaced, NIM should enhance over FY24-26E from 3.57% to 3.72%.
Due to higher fees/lower taxes we raise FY24E core profit after tax by ~3%, although FY25/26E earnings remain unchanged.
With core return on asset of 1.74% and likely core profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~19% over FY24-26E, HDFC Bank remains our preferred pick among large-caps.
We maintain multiple at 2.8 times on Sep-25E core adjusted book value and target price at Rs 2,025. Retain ‘Buy’.
