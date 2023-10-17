HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review - Headline Numbers Worsen Along Expected Lines: Yes Securities
Asset quality was broadly under control other than a few niggles from the erstwhile HDFC wholesale book.
Yes Securities Report
Asset quality:
HDFC Bank Ltd.'s annualised gross slippage ratio for Q2 FY24 was 1.3% (Rs 78 billion), with recoveries and upgrades amounting to Rs 45 billion.
Margin picture (non-comparable):
Net interest margin at 3.4% was down -70 bps QoQ, largely due to higher cost of funds on account of merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Asset growth:
Advances grew 4.9% QoQ on comparable basis, sequentially driven by commercial and rural banking segment, agriculture and corporate.
Opex control (non-comparable):
HDFC Bank's total opex rose 9.5%/37.2% QoQ/YoY, employee expenses rose 8%/47% QoQ/YoY and other expenses rose 10%/33% QoQ/YoY.
Fee income (Non-comparable):
Fees and commissions rose 10%/19% QoQ/YoY, where retail fee income constitutes 92% of the total fee income.
The sequential decline in net interest margin was broadly on expected lines telegraphed earlier by the management:
The NIM amounted to 3.65%, which was at the lower end of the guidance of 3.7-3.8%. Margin declined on sequential basis due to incremental cash reserve ratio and excess liquidity. The impact due to the incremental CRR amounted to 25 basis points.
Standout growth in commercial and rural banking outweighed the relatively slower growth for retail and wholesale segments:
Retail advances have grown 3.1% QoQ. Commercial and rural banking advances jumped 9.7% QoQ. The wholesale loan growth excluding HDFC Ltd.’s wholesale business amounted to 5.8% QoQ. The non-individual loan book of HDFC de-grew from Rs 1.09 trillion to Rs 1.03 trillion.
Asset quality was broadly under control other than a few niggles from the erstwhile HDFC wholesale book:
A large erstwhile HDFC account slipped due to restructuring but there will no loss to the bank due to the realisable value of the collateral. Provisions were Rs 29.04 billion, up by 1.5% QoQ but down by -10.4% YoY, translating to annualised credit cost of 49 bps.
We maintain a very recently-assigned 'Buy' rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 1950:
We value the standalone bank at 2.7 timesFY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on equity profile of 16.4/17.9/18.3%. We assign a value of Rs 206 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP. We had begun with an 'Add' rating for HDFC Bank in our in our sector initiation report dated June 2021, upgraded it to 'Buy' in our sector report dated May 2022, downgraded to 'Add' in the Q4 FY23 result report and then upgraded it back to 'Buy' in our Q2 FY24 preview earlier this month.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
