HDFC Bank Q2 Results Review - Close To The Bottom: Systematix
Focus remains on mobilising granular retail deposits for funding the growth plans.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. reported earnings of Rs 159 billion (51% YoY, 34% QoQ), above our and consensus estimate of Rs 141 billion, led by lower provisions and higher other income.
With respect to the merged HDFC Bank plus Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd., the key highlights for the quarter were:
advances growth of 5% QoQ with the decline in eHDFC’s non-individual portfolio expected to have stabilised,
deposit accretion of Rs 1.1 trillion QoQ, much ahead of the quarterly run-rate of Rs 290 billion in Q1 FY24 and Rs 624 billion in Q2 FY23.
While reported net interest margin (as % of assets) declined 70 bp QoQ to 3.4%, the core NIM (excluding the cost of additional liquidity in eHDFC) was at 3.65%. This was just a tad lower than the management’s guidance of 3.7-3.8% proforma NIM for the merged entity.
Other income grew by 41% YoY, 16% QoQ mainly led by 19.5% YoY growth in fee income on seasonality,
Cost to income increased 40 bp QoQ to 40.4% as the bank continued to invest in capacity build-up of branches and headcount.
gross non-performing asset declined 10 bps QoQ with 10-20 bps decline in retail, corporate banking and CRB (excluding agri). However, wholesale GNPA, including the non-individual book of eHDFC, increased 10 bps QoQ, with non-individual loans from eHDFC accounting for 1% of the 1.9% wholesale GNPA ratio. Most importantly, management does not expect any significant additional stress from the onboarded eHDFC portfolio.
Overall, the bank delivered a return on asset of 2% in Q2 FY24.
Management reiterated its FY24 RoA guidance range of 1.9-2.1% for the merged entity. We remain enthused about the medium-term prospects for the bank and view the quarterly results as signposts towards building a truly pan India, rural and urban focused bank.
We introduce the FY26 estimates for HDFC Bank, rollover the target price to December 2024 and retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a modified target price of Rs 1,870 (from Rs 1,850) valuing the merged bank at 2.4 times December-25 adjusted book value per share and assign a value of Rs 200 for the subsidiaries.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.