HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review - Steady; Growth Trends To Strengthen: Dolat Capital

HDFC Bank Ltd. posted healthy quarter with net interest income growth of 21% YoY and stable net interest margin QoQ. Mark to market reversals and low constant currency aided pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax growth of 22%/30% YoY. The bank is using a benign credit environment to invest in capacity build-up.

On a merged basis, advances growth at 13% YoY were impacted by weak corporate growth and run down in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.’s non-individual book.

Management remains confident of healthy growth for merged entity (17-18% ex of inter-bank participation certificates, non-individual HDFC).

We build in loan and deposit growth of 14%/22% over FY24E. Market share gains in deposits should continue in our view led by significant network expansion.

HDFC Bank stands out for its execution capabilities. Maintain 'Buy'.