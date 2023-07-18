HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review - Steady; Growth Trends To Strengthen: Dolat Capital
Market share gains in deposits should continue in our view led by significant network expansion.
Dolat Capital Report
HDFC Bank Ltd. posted healthy quarter with net interest income growth of 21% YoY and stable net interest margin QoQ. Mark to market reversals and low constant currency aided pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax growth of 22%/30% YoY. The bank is using a benign credit environment to invest in capacity build-up.
On a merged basis, advances growth at 13% YoY were impacted by weak corporate growth and run down in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.’s non-individual book.
Management remains confident of healthy growth for merged entity (17-18% ex of inter-bank participation certificates, non-individual HDFC).
We build in loan and deposit growth of 14%/22% over FY24E. Market share gains in deposits should continue in our view led by significant network expansion.
HDFC Bank stands out for its execution capabilities. Maintain 'Buy'.
Valuations and view
Return on asset/return on equity expected at 1.9-2% and 15% respectively immediately post-merger. Earnings profile to gradually strengthen led by benefits on cost of fund and operating efficiencies.
We value the standalone merged bank at 2.8 times FY25E, and add value of subsidiaries, arriving at target price of 2030. Subsidiaries form 8% of bank’s valuation.
Risks to our view:
Weaker than anticipated macro-economic trends could adversely impact growth and asset quality, lower than expected net interest margin and growth could hurt profitability metrics.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
