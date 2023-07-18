HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review - Paying Up For Scale Later: Systematix

In a seasonally weak quarter, HDFC Bank Ltd. reported earnings growth of 30% YoY, -1% QoQ led by strong underlying growth in retail and commercial and rural banking. In Q1 FY24, advances increased 20% YoY (gross of inter-bank participation certificates/bills rediscounting scheme) and 16% YoY (net of IBPC/BRDS).

On a merged entity basis, the core loans (HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.'s individual loans) increased at 19% YoY whilst the non-individual loans at HDFC declined 18% YoY.

Consequently, the proforma merged gross advances increased 13% YoY. The culmination of the trimming exercise of HDFC's non-individual loans is critical towards achieving management's 17-18% YoY advances growth target for the merged entity.

Deposit growth at the bank remained strong at 19.2% YoY, mainly fuelled by term deposits whilst current account and savings account ratio declined ~2% QoQ reflecting systemic pressure on savings account deposits.

Reported net interest margins remained relatively stable QoQ. In our view, net interest income would be supported by the spreads on the IBPC loans sold.

HDFC Bank continued to utilise the benign credit environment to upfront its disbruition and technology initiatives. Overall cost to income ratio for the bank remained elevated at ~43% with the bank adding ~8,500 employees in Q1 FY24 and ~29,200 employees over the last 12 months.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank increased modestly to 1.17% (Q4 FY23:1.12%) whilst net non-performing asset ratios increased to 0.30% (Q4 FY23:0.27%) due to higher seasonal slippages in the agri segment.

Management re-iterated return on asset guidance of 1.9-2.1% range for the merged entity. We remain enthused about the medium term prospects for the bank and view the quarterly results as signposts towards building a truly pan India, rural and urban focussed bank.

With this note, we resume coverage of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,950 valuing the standalone merged bank at 2.6 times FY25E adjusted book value per share and assign a value of Rs 200 for the subsidiaries.