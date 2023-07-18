HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Stable; RoA To Be Maintained Post-Merger: IDBI Capital
Credit growth continues to slowdown.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
HDFC Bank Ltd.’s proforma merged deposits grew by 16% YoY (versus 19% standalone) as non-retail deposits declined. Further, proforma merged advances grew by 13% YoY (versus 20% YoY standalone) as non-individual loans of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd declined.
Net interest margins remain stable at 4.3% QoQ and expected to decline post-merger due to lower yields on HDFC book.
Asset quality remain stable as gross non-performing asset stood at 1.17% versus 1.12% QoQ led by agri slippages.
Restructured assets declined to 0.27% of advances versus 0.37% (QoQ) led by recoveries and write offs.
Net interest income grew by 1% QoQ while pre-provision operating profit grew by 1% QoQ due to higher other income. Provisions increased by 6.5% QoQ resulted into credit cost at 0.70% versus 0.67%.
Thus, profit after tax declined by 1% QoQ.
We maintain 'Buy' rating with the target price of Rs 2,050 valuing parent business at Rs 1,876 (2.7 times price/adjusted book value FY25) and rest for the subsidiaries.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
LTIMindtree Q1 Results Review - Mixed Performance Along With Robust Deal Booking: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.