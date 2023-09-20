HDFC Bank - NIMs Likely To Decline Near Term Due To Additional Liquidity: ICICI Securities

HDFC Bank Ltd. hosted an analyst meet on September 18, 2023 to update on the opening net worth of the merged entity and related matters. The hit on opening net-worth is slightly higher than our initial estimates and the pressure on near term net interest margin also appears higher than initially envisaged. Key takeaways:

There is ~10% impact on the net worth of the erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (e-HDFC) on transition to Indian GAAP and harmonisation.

There is a rise in pro forma gross non-performing asset from 1.2% for standalone bank to 1.4% for the merged entity due to higher GNPAs at non-individual portfolio of e-HDFC.

Net interest margin for e-HDFC has moderated from 2.9% in FY23 to 2.7% in Q1 FY24 (due to higher NPA and mix change) and the same stands even lower at ~2.0% for the day-0 due to additional liquidity. While growing retail term deposits remains priority, loan-to-deposit ratio moderation is likely to be gradual.

LDR, as of July 1, 2023, stands at 108%. Q1 FY24 pro forma merged NIM (on total assets) would decline to 3.7-3.8% versus 4.1% for standalone bank.

There is marginal improvement in cost to income (to 40% versus 43%) and credit costs (0.6% versus 0.7%) and thus pro-forma return on asset would be 1.9-2.0% versus 2.1% for standalone bank.