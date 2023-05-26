HDFC Bank - Focus Shifting From Product To Customer Post Merger: Prabhudas Lilladher
Immediate benefit of merger would be access to 25 million HDFC group customers that do not bank with HDFC Bank.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Post-merger focus would shift from product-based to customer centric. Immediate benefit of the merger would be access to 25 million HDFC group customers that do not bank with HDFC Bank while 60-70% of HDFC customers do not have a liability relationship with the bank.
Meanwhile, the target is to bring down cost to income to 30% over the next decade (36% on merged basis in FY23). RoA post-merger would be maintained between 1.9-2.1%.
Meanwhile, bank would protect loan growth (1.5-2.0x of the system) irrespective of its size.
Deposit market share is about 10% and bank would grow by gaining market share. The incremental deposit accretion of 18-20% market share may not be a challenge.
On net interest margins, bank is willing to let go volumes in case of intense competition; it sold down Rs 1 trillion of corporate loans in fiscal 2023 to not compromise on pricing.
