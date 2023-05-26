HDFC Bank - Focus Shifting From Product To Customer Post Merger: Prabhudas Lilladher

Post-merger focus would shift from product-based to customer centric. Immediate benefit of the merger would be access to 25 million HDFC group customers that do not bank with HDFC Bank while 60-70% of HDFC customers do not have a liability relationship with the bank.

Meanwhile, the target is to bring down cost to income to 30% over the next decade (36% on merged basis in FY23). RoA post-merger would be maintained between 1.9-2.1%.