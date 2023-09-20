HDFC Bank - Excess Liquidity Impacted Margins: IDBI Capital
Harmonisation impact on opening networth.
IDBI Capital Report
We attended Analyst meet hosted by HDFC Bank Ltd. which highlighted the adjustment for harmonisation on opening networth and Proforma Q1 FY24 merged financials.
Harmonisation effect of IGAAP alignment, credit policy and deferred tax liability on incoming networth resulted decline in networth to Rs 1,118 billion versus 1,340 billion.
Further, excess liquidity on the balance sheet (July 01, 2023 resulted impact of 70 basis points on Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.'s net interest margins (2.0% versus 2.7%); thus 25-30 bps impact on merged entity.
Asset quality slightly deteriorated for merged entity as gross non-performing asset at 1.4% versus 1.2% due to higher non-performing asset formation from non-individual HDFC loans.
We have adjusted estimates for lower NIMs and maintain 'Buy' rating with the new target price of Rs 2,000 (earlier Rs 2,050) valuing parent business at Rs 1,827 (2.7 times price/adjusted book value FY25) and rest for the subsidiaries.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
