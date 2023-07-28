HDFC Bank - A New Era In Banking Unfolds I Opportunities, Challenges, Execution, Milestones: Motilal Oswal

HDFC Bank Ltd. has delivered an exemplary track record over the past two decades that only a few companies in the world can take pride in (27% earnings compound annual growth rate in past 20 years). The merged entity is set to extend its lead as the second largest bank in the country, with a market share of 16% in loans and 11% in deposits.

The merger will help the bank improve asset duration and enable sustainable growth over the long term, with mortgage mix rising to 33%.

We estimate the loan book to grow to Rs 34.7 trillion by FY26E with a ~17% CAGR (balance sheet size of Rs 49 trillion).

About 70% of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.'s customers do not have a banking relationship with HDFC Bank, while out of total ~85 million customers of HDFC Bank, only 5% of them have taken mortgages (2% from HDFC.

This offers a significant cross-sell opportunity, and along with aggressive distribution expansion, it would enable healthy loan growth over the medium term. According to the bank, home loan customers have even times higher deposit balance potential than those not availing home loans.

Margins are likely to moderate to ~3.8% in FY24E; however, a gradual re-pricing of borrowings and high-cost deposits of HDFC will lead to a 15-20 basis point gain in net interest margin to ~4% by FY26E.

We estimate the cost-income ratio to moderate to 35% by FY26E, which will compensate for lower margins and will support earnings.

We estimate profit after tax of Rs 646 billion/Rs 791 billion/Rs 963 billion over FY24/FY25/FY26, translating into return on asset of 1.9-2.1%.

We estimate return on equity to decline in FY24 and thereafter gradually revert to pre-merger levels of 17%+ by FY26E. HDFC Bank (Buy) remains one of our preferred stocks in the sector with a target price of Rs 2,070.