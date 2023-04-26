HDFC AMC Q4 Results Review - Remains A Top Performer: Prabhudas Lilladher
Market share continues to improve; equity share at 51.5%.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. saw a stable quarter with core income inline at Rs 3.0 billion. Revenue miss led by drag of Rs 120 million due to income being booked for 90 days (versus 92 days in Q3 FY23), was offset by lower opex, protecting operating yields at 35 bps (Q3 FY23–36 bps).
As of March 2023, HDFC AMC remains the top performer in one-year and three-year buckets. Superior equity performance has led to strong market share gains in net flows to 8.6% in FY23 (versus -6.9% in FY22).
Hence, equity market share is rising and touched 11.8% (up 28 bps QoQ). Nomination committee has approved a fresh employment stock ownership plan plan (1.05 million shares, cost of Rs 550- 600 million) and as per vesting schedule, total employee cost at Rs 3.5 billion should remain flat YoY in FY25E.
HDFC AMC has a proven track record to preserve profitability and operating yields should sustain at 35 bps in FY24/25E. Valuation is attractive at 22 times on FY25E core earnings per share.
