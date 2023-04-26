HDFC AMC Q4 Results Review - Non-Liquid Debt Funds Remain A Key Monitorable: Yes Securities

The overall HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.'s revenue yield declined 1 basis points sequentially in Q4 on account of three factors.

Firstly, this quarter has 90 days as opposed to 92 days in Q3, which implies about Rs 120 million less revenue due to the two days less.

Secondly, there was a year-end adjustment due to the unabsorbed cost of B-30 spends.

Thirdly, product mix change also had a role to play.

Regarding the impact of long-term capital gain for debt mutual funds, management stated that there are still some mitigating factors.

Firstly, debt mutual funds offer good liquidity (as opposed to fixed deposits). Secondly, the non performing asset of the industry has been negligible despite the narrative sometimes being otherwise. Thirdly, the mutual fund industry has contributed to the development of the corporate bond market.

All of these things being said, management would have wanted the tax advantages to have continued.