HDFC AMC Q2 Results Review - Market Rally Improves Outcomes For Now: Yes Securities

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.'s revenue from operations at Rs 6,431 million was up 11.9%/18.1% QoQ/YoY, compared with growth in quarterly average assets under management of 8%/22% QoQ/YoY.

Share of equity in AUM (including hybrid funds) at 57.6% was up 340 bps QoQ and 570 bps YoY.

Share of B-30 in AUM at 18.2% was up 100 bps QoQ and 70 bps YoY.

Share of Banks, mutual fund distributors, national distributors and direct channel was 13.1%, 38.6%, 24.6% and 23.7%, respectively in Equity QAAUM.

HDFC AMC's operating profit margin for the quarter, at 75.0%, was up 40 bps QoQ and 72 bps YoY.