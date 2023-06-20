HDFC AMC - Focus On New Growth Opportunities, Restoring Market Share, Broadening Its Customer Base: KRChoksey

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is the investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund. The company has reported an assets under management growth of 7% in FY23 over FY22. HDFC AMC has a market share of 11.1% as on March 31, 2023.

In the next quarters, HDFC AMC will continue to focus on its new product pipeline, offering distinctive themes in thematic, passive, global funds, and ETFs. The company has been focusing on new growth opportunities, restoring market share, and broadening its customer base.

The company’s digital platform is expected to act as a marketing as well as distribution tool and boost the sales momentum.

HDFC AMC's product mix is diversified and tailored according to the preferences of investors. The company's diverse range of savings and investment products enables it to effectively manage multiple market cycles while minimising concentration risk in a particular asset class.

The company has entered a broad distribution partnership to fuel the business growth momentum.

A well-planned and robust distribution network, nationwide presence, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure contribute to HDFC AMC's growth.