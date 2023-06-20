HDFC AMC - Focus On New Growth Opportunities, Restoring Market Share, Broadening Its Customer Base: KRChoksey
HDFC AMC's product mix is diversified and tailored according to the preferences of investors.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
KRChoksey Research Report
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is the investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund. The company has reported an assets under management growth of 7% in FY23 over FY22. HDFC AMC has a market share of 11.1% as on March 31, 2023.
In the next quarters, HDFC AMC will continue to focus on its new product pipeline, offering distinctive themes in thematic, passive, global funds, and ETFs. The company has been focusing on new growth opportunities, restoring market share, and broadening its customer base.
The company’s digital platform is expected to act as a marketing as well as distribution tool and boost the sales momentum.
HDFC AMC's product mix is diversified and tailored according to the preferences of investors. The company's diverse range of savings and investment products enables it to effectively manage multiple market cycles while minimising concentration risk in a particular asset class.
The company has entered a broad distribution partnership to fuel the business growth momentum.
A well-planned and robust distribution network, nationwide presence, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure contribute to HDFC AMC's growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.