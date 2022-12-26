HDFC AMC - Better Performance To Drive Market Share, Valuation: ICICI Direct
Increasing awareness, digital adoption, product launches to drive shift towards financial assets, equity as an asset class
ICICI Direct Report
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with a quarterly average assets under management of ~Rs 4.2 lakh crore as on September 2022.
Increasing awareness, digital adoption and product launches to drive continued shift towards financial assets and equity as an asset class. HDFC AMC is well placed to benefit given strong distribution, brand name and superior fundamentals.
Healthy performance in equity schemes from Q2 FY22 onwards was expected to drive inflows with a lag. In H1 FY23, erosion in market share was arrested. Since then, a gradual uptick was seen in market share.
Further, market share gain should be visible from Q3 FY23 onwards (in November-December 2022, equity AUM grew faster at 11% versus industry growth of 8% while traction in hybrid AUM continued to be faster by ~500 basis points to 7%).
