HCLTech Q2 Review - Mixed Performance; Revenue Guidance For FY24 Lowered To 5-6% In CC Terms: Yes Securities

HCLTech Ltd. reported mixed performance for the quarter. The revenue growth was below estimates; while Ebit margin was inline with expectation; HCL software segment (9.9% of revenue) increased by 3.6% YoY in constant currency terms, while engineering research and development and IT services (90.6% of revenue) decreased by 2.0% YoY in CC terms.

HCLTech's retail and consumer packaged goods vertical reported highest sequential growth at 7.5% QoQ in cc terms. The overall revenue increased by 1.0% QoQ in CC terms. There was sequential improvement in Ebit margin (up 150 basis points QoQ) led by decrease in selling, general and administrative.

Employee attrition continues to moderate as last twelve months attrition was down 210 bps QoQ to 14.2%.

The near term demand environment remains challenging as the macroeconomic factors in the U.S. and Europe remain weak and that is reflected in clients being more watchful of the situation and consequently, that continues to impact near term revenue performance.

The decline in employee attrition and improving employee pyramid should support margin in FY24. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 10.2% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 19.0%.

We maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,388/share at 20.0 times on FY25E EPS.

The stock trades at price-to-earning of 21.0 times/17.6 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.