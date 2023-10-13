HCLTech Q2 Results Review - Strong H2 Performance To Support Valuation: Motilal Oswal

HCLTech Ltd. reported a weak Q2 FY24 as revenue grew 1.0% QoQ in constant currenc to $3.2 billion (below our estimate of 2.9% QoQ CC). The company reported consolidated organic growth of 0.5% QoQ CC, with the one-month integration of ASAP Group contributing 0.5% to overall growth.

A slowdown in demand was more pronounced than anticipated in Q2 due to lower discretionary spending and the reprioritisation of spending to core operations.

Engineering research and development reported 5.0% QoQ CC growth, while organic growth was 1.6% QoQ CC. Despite the softness in Q2, HCLTech reported its highest-ever NN deal total contract value of $3.97 billion (including Verizon deal) versus 1.56 billion in Q1.

The deal pipeline remains healthy and HCLTech is chasing multiple opportunities in the emerging technologies.

Ebit margin improved by 150 basis points QoQ to 18.5%, beating our estimate by 80 bp, aided by robust cost-control measures undertaken in H1 and rationalising employee pyramid.

The company saw a second consecutive quarter of net headcount reduction by more than 2,000, which, along with the optimisation of subcon expenses, contributed significantly to margin improvement. With a strong margin outperformance, HCLTech remains confident of achieving its margin guidance of 18-19%.

While a cut in its FY24 revenue growth guidance (+5.0-6.0% YoY CC from +6.0-8.0% YoY CC earlier) was disappointing, the management has indicated high confidence in achieving the revised guidance due to the ramp-up of the mega Verizon deal, Q3 seasonality in the P&P business and strong bookings in 2Q. This implies a solid quarterly run rate in H2 FY24, which we expect to be the best among our tier-I IT services coverage. We expect this to support the share price despite the near-term weakness.

On the margin front, HCLTech’s decision to skip management-level increments (large part of wage bill) should aid profitability in the near term.

We expect strong revenue growth and continued cost-control measures in H2 to provide operating leverage and support the overall margin improvement. Ebit margin should recover to 18.6% in FY25 as growth returns, leading to a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%/9.7% in U.S. dollar revenue/Indian rupee profit after tax over FY23-25E.

The stock is currently trading at an inexpensive valuation of 18.6 times FY25E earnings per share (4.8% Payout yield) and any near-term correction should make it more attractive.

We have lowered our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 1.6/3.0% to account for the Q1 miss. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,410 (based on 21 times FY25E EPS).