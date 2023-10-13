HCLTech Q2 Results Review - Sharp Guidance Cut To Underscore Weak Macro Environment: Dolat Capital

HCLTech Ltd. reported 1% constant currency QoQ growth (our estimate: +1.8%), due to lack of revival in discretionary spends. IT services, engineering research and development grew by 0.9% CC and 5% CC on sequential basis (including ASAP Group), while software declined 4% QoQ in CC terms.

Operating profit margin rose to 18.5%, up 154 bps QoQ (our estimate: 17.5%), due to efforts in driving productivity, lowering sub-con and travel costs.

HCLTech declared dividend per share of Rs 12.

FY24 guidance was lowered sharply to 4-5% CC growth (5-6% including inorganic), from 6%-8% growth earlier indicating subdued demand environment for discretionary spends, while operating profit margin retained at 18-19% band.

Weak Q2, downward revision in guidance indicates longer time to growth recovery, despite strong total contract value wins in Q2 (~$4 billion up 12% on trailing twelve months basis).

Maintain 'Reduce', with target price of Rs 1,210, valued at 18 times of FY26E earnings.