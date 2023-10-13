HCLTech Q2 Results Review - Sharp Guidance Cut To Underscore Weak Macro Environment: Dolat Capital
FY24 margin guidance to see pressure from wage hike.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
HCLTech Ltd. reported 1% constant currency QoQ growth (our estimate: +1.8%), due to lack of revival in discretionary spends. IT services, engineering research and development grew by 0.9% CC and 5% CC on sequential basis (including ASAP Group), while software declined 4% QoQ in CC terms.
Operating profit margin rose to 18.5%, up 154 bps QoQ (our estimate: 17.5%), due to efforts in driving productivity, lowering sub-con and travel costs.
HCLTech declared dividend per share of Rs 12.
FY24 guidance was lowered sharply to 4-5% CC growth (5-6% including inorganic), from 6%-8% growth earlier indicating subdued demand environment for discretionary spends, while operating profit margin retained at 18-19% band.
Weak Q2, downward revision in guidance indicates longer time to growth recovery, despite strong total contract value wins in Q2 (~$4 billion up 12% on trailing twelve months basis).
Maintain 'Reduce', with target price of Rs 1,210, valued at 18 times of FY26E earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.