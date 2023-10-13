HCLTech Q2 Results Review - H2 Expected To Be Better Than H1: IDBI Capital
Mega deal win to drive H2 growth; operating margins to remain range bound.
IDBI Capital Report
HCLTech Ltd.'s revenues increased 0.8% QoQ of which 0.5% was contributed from acquisition of ASAP Group.
The company has revised its guidance downwards to 5-6% from 6%-8% mainly due to slowdown in discretionary spend and weak Q1.
We continue to believe that macro challenges will impact company’s near term revenue growth. Hence, we maintain our stance of HCLTech’s revenue to be at the lower end of the guidance due to slowdown in discretionary spends.
In addition, due to headwinds like wage hikes we have assumed margins at the mid-point of guidance (18.5%). We have revised our earnings per share estimates upwards by 2.1% & 3.8% mainly led by higher margin assumption (considering better Q2 margins).
However, we maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,165 (18 times price-to-earning on FY25E EPS).
