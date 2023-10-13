HCLTech Q2 Results Review - Guidance Pulled Down On H1 Underperformance: Nirmal Bang

HCLTech Ltd. lowered its organic revenue growth guidance for FY24 from 6-8% to 4-5%. Adding 100 basis points from the ASAP Group acquisition, the growth indicated would be 5-6%.

The miss has been entirely attributed to revenue underperformance in both Q1 FY24 and Q2 FY24 as discretionary spending and some verticals like telecommunication, media and entertainment did not perform as per company’s expectation.

HCLTech continues to believe that it can deliver 3-4% compounded annual growth rate in both Q3 and Q4 to hit the guidance number. Quite a bit of this would come from the Verizon deal where revenue will start accruing from November 01.

Total contract value of order inflow (entirely net new) was a record $4 billion compared to the general $2-2.5 billion in earlier quarters. This was boosted by the $2.1 billion Verizon deal.

On margins, HCLTech stuck to the 18-19% Ebit margin number. There was smart recovery of 150 bps QoQ in Q2 FY24. This has largely come from improvement in margins in the services business due to higher utilisation, pyramid and subcontractor costs.

We have tweaked earnings per share for FY24-FY26 down a bit based on H1 FY24 performance. We maintain our valuation based on September 2025 EPS while keeping our target price to earnings multiple constant at 15 times, leading to a target price of Rs 1,029.