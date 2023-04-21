HCL Technologies Q4 Review- Seasonality In Software Segment Led To Muted Financial Performance: Yes Securities

HCL Technologies Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance. While, revenue growth was inline with estimates; Ebit margin came in below expectation. The services segment (89.8% of revenue) grew by 0.6% QoQ in constant currency terms.

The software segment had weak quarter due to seasonality (down 14.6% QoQ in cc terms). The revenue growth was led by strong performance in banking, financial services and insurance vertical (up 6.9% QoQ in cc terms). There was sequential decline in Ebit margin (down 141 bps QoQ) led by weak performance in high margin software segment.

Employee attrition continues to moderate as last twelve months attrition was down 220 bps QoQ to 19.5%.

We believe that the long-term demand story remains intact led by IT transformation and cost optimisation projects.

However, the macroeconomic factors in the U.S. and Europe remain concerning and that is reflected in clients being more watchful of the situation and consequently, we expect moderation in growth in near term.

The decline in employee attrition and improving employee pyramid should support margin in FY24. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 11.1% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 19.1%.