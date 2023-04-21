HCL Technologies Q4 Review- Seasonality In Software Segment Led To Muted Financial Performance: Yes Securities
We believe that the long-term demand story remains intact led by IT transformation and cost optimisation projects.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
HCL Technologies Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance. While, revenue growth was inline with estimates; Ebit margin came in below expectation. The services segment (89.8% of revenue) grew by 0.6% QoQ in constant currency terms.
The software segment had weak quarter due to seasonality (down 14.6% QoQ in cc terms). The revenue growth was led by strong performance in banking, financial services and insurance vertical (up 6.9% QoQ in cc terms). There was sequential decline in Ebit margin (down 141 bps QoQ) led by weak performance in high margin software segment.
Employee attrition continues to moderate as last twelve months attrition was down 220 bps QoQ to 19.5%.
We believe that the long-term demand story remains intact led by IT transformation and cost optimisation projects.
However, the macroeconomic factors in the U.S. and Europe remain concerning and that is reflected in clients being more watchful of the situation and consequently, we expect moderation in growth in near term.
The decline in employee attrition and improving employee pyramid should support margin in FY24. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 11.1% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 19.1%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HCL Technologies Q4 Results Review - Cautious On Ramp Downs, Discretionary Spends: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.