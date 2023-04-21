HCL Technologies Q4 Results Review - Inline; TCV Backed Guidance Provides Visibility, Comfort: Dolat Capital
Shorter recovery commentary lays foundation for green shoots.
Dolat Capital Report
HCL Technologies Ltd.’s revenues declined by 1.2% QoQ in constant currency terms (our estimate: down 1.0%), due to seasonal weakness in products and platform business, and client ramp-down in engineering research and development segment. IT services grew by 1.6% QoQ, led by financial services (up 6.9% QoQ).
Operating profit margin stood at 18.2%, (our estimate: 18.3%), miss was led by select clients in ER&D saw ramp-downs towards end of the quarter, while costs remained. P&P biz (due to seasonality) and ER&D biz accounted for headwind of 125 bps and 30 bps respectively, while efficiency in IT services saw gains of ~20 bps.
Net new total contract value wins stood at $2.1 billion in Q4, down 8% YoY (up 7% for full year FY23 at $8.9 billion) led by 13 large deal wins – 10 in services and three in software unit.
HCL Tech also shared additional colors that its bookings were up 19% YoY while annual contract value grew 7% QoQ; with 99% renewal rates.
Healthy commentary/TCV data, FY24 guidance of CC revenue growth at 6-8% and operating profit margin at 18-19% implies that HCL Tech is all set to deliver sector leading growth within tier I segment again in FY24E.
