HCL Technologies Q4 Results Review - Cautious On Ramp Downs, Discretionary Spends: IDBI Capital
Vendor consolidation and cost efficiency to drive growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
HCL Technologies Ltd. reported 15.8% constant currency organic growth in FY23E led by market share gains. The company’s Q4 IT services revenues was also healthy up 0.6% QoQ led by ramp of mega deals won.
Going forward the company has guided FY24E revenue growth of 6-8% YoY and Ebit margins of 18-19% for FY24E. We expect HCL Tech to be at the lower end of the guidance mainly led by lower annual contract value growth (up 4.3% YoY versus 21% YoY in FY22).
Further, we expect ramp downs in projects, delay in renewals and lower discretionary spend to further impact revenue growth. In addition, due to headwinds like wage hikes and lower ability to manage cost in uncertainty we have assumed margins at the lower end of guidance (18%).
Consequently we have lowered our earnings per share estimates by 1.7% and 1.6% for FY23E and FY24E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.