HCL Technologies Q4 Results Review - A Mixed Bag; Descent Growth; Better Guidance: Axis Securities
With global uncertainty and delaying spending decisions, we believe HCL Tech to perform better in challenging times.
Axis Securities Report
In Q4 FY23, HCL Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 26,606 crore, down 0.4% QoQ and below our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 4,836 crore, reporting a de-growth of 7.5% on a QoQ basis.
Missing our expectations, HCL Tech's operating margins, too, declined by 110 basis points to 14.6%, which was largely led by higher operating expenses and higher onsite expenses during the quarter. Its net profit for Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 3938 crore, registering a de-growth of 2.8% QoQ.
We believe HCL Tech is well-placed for encouraging growth from a long-term perspective given its multiple long-term contracts with the world’s leading brands. Richer revenue visibility gives us confidence in its business growth moving forward.
However, rising concern over uncertainties from the large economies and supply-side constraints create challenges to the company’s growth prospects moving ahead.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
