HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Life, Cyient Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

HCL Technologies - In-line yet relatively better

HCL Technologies Ltd. reported Q4 performance that was in line on revenue, margin and guidance. Sequential growth in services was offset by a decline in engineering research and development services and software revenue (seasonality). HCL Tech’s revenue guide implies 1.5% to 2.2% compound quarterly growth rate in FY24E. We have factored 6.5% constant currency revenue for FY24E (1.7% CQGR), supported by

1. net new total contract value of $4.4 billion in H2 FY23 and factoring $3.9 billion in H1 FY24 (net new TCV average in H1/H2 at ~$4.3 billion), supported by pipeline near an all-time high and higher large deal volume in services (10 in Q4 versus 22 in nine months-FY23) and

2. stronger demand commentary in Americas (64% of revenue) as compared to Europe (29% of revenue) conflicting with commentary of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd./Infosys Ltd., based on lower banking, financial services and insurance exposure (yet three large deal wins in Q4) and portfolio (annuity with high renewals supported by infra services).

Weakness is largely reflected in the telecom and tech vertical, which is linked to discretionary projects in ERS. HCL Tech’s valuation is supported by improved free cash flow generation in the recent period, supporting higher payout and better return metrics.